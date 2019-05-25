SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is giving boaters and owners of shoreline property a heads up that water levels may fluctuate over Memorial Day weekend.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review report levels in the Spokane River above Post Falls Dam and Lake Coeur d'Alene will fluctuate because of predicted rain.
Avista expects the level to increase as the company opens the spillway gates to allow additional water to pass at the dam. Spillway gates typically close about June 22 to hold Lake Coeur d'Alene at a summer elevation level.
Avista said lake and river users should exercise caution and safety and be alert to signs of changes.
Customers can get water flow information HERE or by calling Avista's 24-hour information lines at (509)495-8043 and (208)769-1357.