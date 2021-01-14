SPOKANE, Wash. - During Wednesday's windstorm, trees across the Inland Northwest came down. Some damaged houses and cars, others hit the roads. At one point, Avista had thousands of customers without power.
Avista has tips for vegetation planning in your area. Avista says to plan ahead because the right tree height matters.
- Near poles: Shrubs that grow no more than 25 feet tall
- Up to 50 feet away from poles: Trees can be no more than 40 feet tall
- More than 50 feet away from poles: A tree can be over 40 feet tall
Tree roots will spread out at least as wide as the tree is tall, which is important to protecting underground electric and natural gas lines, Avista says.
To-do list before you plant a tree:
- Call 811 at least two working days before you dig to plant a new tree
- Research the potential maximum height of any tree you plant
- Find your transformer box and don't plant near it
- Know where your underground electric and natural gas lines are to avoid tree root interference
- Consider smaller, compact native or ornamental landscaping trees and shrubs
Smart vegetation maintenance:
- Keep a vegetation buffer of at least 30 feet around your house to reduce the chance of fire reaching your home
- Inspect trees on your property for insects, disease or structural problems
- Call a licensed, bonded and insured arborist for any tree work
- Consider installing sprinkler systems
- Trim trees and branches away from your rooftop
- Keep your gutters free of leaves and pine needles
Free, tree related assistance:
Avista provides no-cost inspection and mitigation to make the following tree related situation safe.
- A tree near an Avista power line is visibly dead, diseased, or dying
- Avista's power lines are causing sparking or arching in tree branches
- Broken branches are entangled or hanging from Avista power lines
- A service line running from our utility pole to your home needs to be de-energized so that a commercial contractor hired by you can safely trim or remove a tree
- Assistance is needed to protect people and power lines because you plan to log or clear trees nearby
Free wood chips:
Avista offers free, low-grade wood chips when crews are pruning trees in your neighborhood. Free delivery within the same neighborhood is available when ordering a minimum of 8 cubic yards of wood chips. If you're interested, call (800) 227-9187 and provide your name, location and contact information.
Free cycle buster tree replacement:
If you own a tree under a distribution powerline that Avista determines is too fast-growing to maintain, you might qualify for the Cycle Buster Tree Replacement program. Avista will cut down your existing tree, chip its branches and provide a new tree that will be delivered to your door. This is through a partnership with the National Arbor Day Foundation.
