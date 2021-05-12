SPOKANE, Wash. - About two dozen Avista customers will experience a power outage on Thursday as crews will be setting new power poles with a helicopter.
According to Avista, the planned outage will happen between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Impacted customers will be notified.
Additionally, 27th Avenue from Perry Street to Pittsburg Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Summit Church parking lot will be used as a staging area for the helicopter to pick up and drop off material. The helicopter is being used to minimize impacts to the area as power poles are removed and placed.