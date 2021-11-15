SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista crews are preparing for strong winds forecasted through the Inland Northwest.
According to Avista officials, they are expecting the possibility of power outages from falling trees or tree limbs onto power lines.
Winds will begin Monday afternoon and go until around 10 p.m., with gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour.
Sunday also saw gusty conditions. During peak power outages on Sunday, around 1,300 customers were in the dark.
Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage:
- Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
- Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
- Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
- Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.
- Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
- Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.