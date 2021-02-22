SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is warning their customers of possible power outages Monday afternoon as strong winds are expected to roll through the area.
According to a release from Avista, the possible outages could be caused by tree limbs falling onto power lines.
Avista said their crews are prepared to be deployed to repair outages.
Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage:
- Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
- Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
- Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
- Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.
- Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
- Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.
