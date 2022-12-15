SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista customers will see rate increases for electricity and natural gas beginning Dec. 21, after the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approved the utility's proposal this week.
This is the first rate increase approved by WUTC under a law passed in 2021 requiring utilities to file multiyear rates plans when seeking increases.
The average residential customer will see an increase of 5.2% on Dec. 21, followed by an increase of 2.5% on the same day in 2023. Overall natural gas costs will increase by 0.3% this year, and 0.8% next year.
Avista welcomed the approval on the plan, which the company initially applied for in January, even as the final increases are smaller than those it initially sought.
"We are pleased with the Commission's decision in this case as it supports Avista’s ongoing investments in the infrastructure that serves our customers,” said Avista president and CEO, Dennis Vermillion, in a statement. “This is a positive outcome that benefits both our customers and shareholders. We take our responsibility to provide safe, reliable energy at an affordable price very seriously, and we will continue to work hard to manage our costs and identify ways to best serve our customers that contribute to keeping energy prices affordable.”
According to the Spokesman-Review, Avista spokeswoman Casey Fielder acknowledged the rate increases coincide with the holidays, but noted approval took 11 months from the utility's initial application.
"We understand that any increases in energy prices can be a challenge for our customers,” Fielder said. “We definitely want them to reach out to us if they have any questions or concerns about their energy prices.”