SPOKANE, Wash. - With a wind advisory issues for Avista's Idaho and Washington service areas, the company is ready to respond to outages that may occur. Avista has prepared by ensuring vehicles are fully stocked with materials needed in outage restoration, alerting employees who are in outage restoration functions and making sure crews are positioned and ready to respond.
“Restoring power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible is our top priority,” David Howell, Avista’s director of operations said. “If outages do occur, we will work around the clock until all customers are returned to service.”
REPORTING AN OUTAGE:
If you're an Avista customer and experience a power outage, you are encouraged to report it online or through their mobile device, here, or by calling (800) 227-9187.
POWER OUTAGE PREPARATION:
- Make sure cell phones and other mobile devices are fully charged.
- Make sure flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Have water and non-perishable food on hand.
- Use a manual can opener.
- Know how to manually open and close any electric garage doors, security doors and gates.
- Know the operating requirements of your gas equipment. Appliances with electronic ignitions will not work because electricity is needed to ignite the gas and devices such as central heating and gas clothes dryers need electricity to work as well.
