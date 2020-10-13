Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. LOCAL GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, WENATCHEE AREA AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. IN IDAHO, IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES IN SOME AREAS LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&