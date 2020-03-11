SPOKANE, Wash. - As it monitors the continuing developments of the coronavirus, Avista Utilities is taking several precautions to ensure its employees, stakeholders and customers stay healthy and safe.
Avista continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation is following recommendations from the CDC and regional health organizations, implementing a number of steps out of an abundance of caution:
- Increased sanitization efforts across Avista offices
- Activation of an internal Incident Command Team and corporate emergency response preparedness
- Postponed internal large group Avista events through the month of March
- Encouraged employees to exercise social distancing and consider appropriate public interactions
- Discouraging non-essential business travel that is not directly related to critical business operations
- Limiting non-essential visitors into Avista facilities
- Recommending employees who are able to conduct their work from home through March 27
“We take our role as an essential service provider seriously, and as such, we have taken precautionary measures internally with a focus on employee health and safety and the continued delivery of safe and reliable electricity and natural gas to our customers,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “We have no confirmed cases among our employees and are taking a preventative approach to minimize risk and honor our company’s unique role. We are prepared to manage through this evolving situation and appreciate the support of our employees and all those we serve.”
Avista will still be appropriately staffed for any critical business functions while remaining available to serve customers. Personnel will continue to provide service in the field and respond to calls.
Avista lobbies and district offices remain open, but the company encourages customers to access their accounts online or through to app for transactions, balance checks, payments and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.