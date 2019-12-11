Garland Avista outage 12/11/2019

UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 9:16 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 600 Avista customers still do not have power in the Garland area.

That number is down from over 2,112 customers who lost power earlier Wednesday evening. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more info becomes available. 

UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 8:31 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 1,300 Avista customers are still without power Wednesday night.

According to Avista Utilities, nearly 2,112 customers lost power in the Garland area.

Witnesses told KHQ they saw a huge flash of blue-green light before loosing power, but the cause remains under investigation, according to Avista Utilities. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 2,000 Avista customers are without power Wednesday night.

According to Avista Utilities, 2,112 customers have lost power in the Garland area of Spokane. 

A total of six outages have been reported and the cause remains under investigation. Avista is currently estimating power to be restored between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Power lines are reportedly down in the area of 1300 W. Garland. There was also a fire reported at a home in the area that has since been contained.

Small fire breaks out in Garland neighborhood 12/11/2019

No injuries have been reported.

Avista crews are on the scene.

To report an outage to Avista, call 800-227-9187.

