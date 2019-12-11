UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 9:16 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 600 Avista customers still do not have power in the Garland area.
That number is down from over 2,112 customers who lost power earlier Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more info becomes available.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 8:31 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 1,300 Avista customers are still without power Wednesday night.
According to Avista Utilities, nearly 2,112 customers lost power in the Garland area.
Witnesses told KHQ they saw a huge flash of blue-green light before loosing power, but the cause remains under investigation, according to Avista Utilities.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 2,000 Avista customers are without power Wednesday night.
According to Avista Utilities, 2,112 customers have lost power in the Garland area of Spokane.
A total of six outages have been reported and the cause remains under investigation. Avista is currently estimating power to be restored between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
Power lines are reportedly down in the area of 1300 W. Garland. There was also a fire reported at a home in the area that has since been contained.
No injuries have been reported.
Avista crews are on the scene.
To report an outage to Avista, call 800-227-9187.
