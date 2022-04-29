Avista requests natural gas price adjustment in Washington and Idaho Avista Utilities has filed Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) requests to the utilities commissions in Washington and Idaho, requesting an in…

Avista Utilities has filed Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) requests to the utilities commissions in Washington and Idaho, requesting an increase to the price of natural gas. If approved, this would increase overall natural gas revenue 12.6% in Washington and 10.5% in Idaho, effective July 1, 2022.

Avista charges customers at wholesale prices without markups, charging customers the same price Avista pays for the gas. Filed annually, PGAs do not increase profits for Avista, but instead match the current market price.

In a release addressing the increase, Avista states, "Since the last PGA filings were made, the price of wholesale natural gas has continued to rise with dramatic sustained increases since late March, with prices reaching levels not seen in over 13 years."

Avista goes on the clarify how this would reflect in customers' bills if approved.

Washington residential natural gas customers using an average of 67 therms per month would see their monthly bills change from $64.86 to $72.66, an increase of $7.80 per month, or approximately 11.7%.

Idaho residential natural gas customers using an average of 63 therms per month would see their monthly bills change from $55.86 to $61.30, an increase of $5.44 per month, or approximately 9.7%.

If approved, customers should expect to see this change reflected in their July bills, typically received at the start of August.