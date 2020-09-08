As of Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., 85 percent of Avista customers have their power back after the wind storm on Labor Day.
According to Avista, 4,400 customers remain without power.
“Each customer has a face and a name, and our crews will continue to safely and diligently work to restore power to all who are affected by Monday’s storm,” Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO said. “We know how important power is to our customers’ lives, and our crews are dedicated to making sure power is safely restored to all customers who’ve been affected. We want to thank our customers for their continued patience as we continue to work day and night to restore power.”
Avista said said this storm did the most damage to transmission and distribution lines with the damage primarily caused by trees.
Due to dry weather and fire conditions, restoration is taking longer as crews cautiously and physically patrol the lines before re-energizing.
