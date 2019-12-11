UPDATED ON DECEMBER 12, 2019 AT 5:00 AM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista has completely restored power to customers in the Garland area as of Thursday morning.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 11:16 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is reporting that 22 homes and businesses are still without power in the Garland area Wednesday evening.
This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 9:16 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of Avista customers who still do not have power is now around 446 homes and businesses.
This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 9:16 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 600 Avista customers still do not have power in the Garland area.
That number is down from over 2,112 customers who lost power earlier Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more info becomes available.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 11, 2019 AT 8:31 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 1,300 Avista customers are still without power Wednesday night.
According to Avista Utilities, nearly 2,112 customers lost power in the Garland area.
Witnesses told KHQ they saw a huge flash of blue-green light before loosing power, but the cause remains under investigation, according to Avista Utilities.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 2,000 Avista customers are without power Wednesday night.
According to Avista Utilities, 2,112 customers have lost power in the Garland area of Spokane.
A total of six outages have been reported and the cause remains under investigation. Avista is currently estimating power to be restored between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
Power lines are reportedly down in the area of 1300 W. Garland. There was also a fire reported at a home in the area that has since been contained.
No injuries have been reported.
Avista crews are on the scene.
To report an outage to Avista, call 800-227-9187.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.