Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has extended the * Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Benewah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Kootenai County in the panhandle of Idaho... Latah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Whitman County in eastern Washington... Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 830 PM PST Wednesday. * At 1247 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated rapid rises on many small rivers and creeks in the area, especially the Palouse River, Paradise Creek and Latah Creek. Minor flooding is possible especially in low lying areas. Recent rainfall of between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Anticipate most rivers levels to reach their peak late this afternoon through the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts to between 50 to 60 mph expected through early afternoon. Wind gusts decreasing to 40 mph by mid afternoon. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse and Lewiston Area. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Significant damage and power outages have already occurred with this storm. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds peaked early this morning producing numerous power outages and fallen trees in the Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and Cheney areas. Strong gusts capable of producing isolated damage are still possible through early afternoon, but the worst of this storm has passed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&