All of Avista's crews will be working around the clock to restore 3,400 plus outages impacting 70,000 customers.
Avista's Director of Operations, David Howell, said there is no estimated restoration time for the outages. Howell said the estimated restoration time will be assessed and given after the wind stops.
Howell said restoring all the power will be a multi-day event.
Howell said there is no priority list but crews will restore power to critical infrastructure first, such as hospitals and water systems.
During the 2015 windstorm, Avista has over 180,000 customers without power. Wind gusts on Wednesday have reached speeds seen in 2015.
Customers who are facing outages can file a claim for food spoilage.
According to Avista, a fully stocked freezer will keep food frozen for two days, a half-full freezer will keep food frozen for one day and a refrigerator will keep food cold for four hours.
Claims can be filed here.
Avista also wants to remind the public to not drive over downed powerlines.
