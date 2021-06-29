SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday morning, 21,000 Avista customers received notifications that they could lose power due to heat-related rolling blackouts.
President of Energy Services Heather Rosentrater said the rolling blackouts are due to distribution constraints, not supply issues.
Rosentrater said specific customers are being impacted due to where equipment is located and cannot spread out the outages.
Currently, Avista has no end date for the rolling blackouts. Rosentrater said the outages could last through the end of the week.
The largest outage took place Monday afternoon with 9,300 customers in the dark.
The last time Spokane saw this type of hot weather was in 2015 but rolling blackouts were not used to relieve the systems. Avista cites population growth in Spokane as one of the main reasons for the blackouts.
On June 28, 2015, the airport recorded a high of 105 degrees. Around noon on Tuesday, the National Weather Service clocked in 105 degrees at their weather station.