Due to continuing winds, Avista said it may take over 24 hours to restore power to all customers in Idaho and Washington.
Avista said their system is currently operating under "dry land mode" to help decrease the potential for wildfires and requires teams to physically patrol certain rural and forested areas before the lines can be re-energized.
Customers should be prepared for a prolonged outage of one to two days and seek personal resources as needed.
Avista said they will focus on restoring power to critical infrastructure first, such as transmission lines and substations, and emergency facilities like hospitals.
