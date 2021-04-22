UPDATE 4/22 1:23 P.M.:
Spokane Public Schools (SPS) reports that power is out at the following schools:
- Franklin
- Lincoln Heights
- Jefferson
- Adams
- Hamblin
- Moran Prairie
- Mullan Road
- Chase
- Ferris
SPS says that students are safe and will continue school for the rest of the day. They also say the outage is affecting school phone lines.
UPDATE 4/22 1:04 P.M.:
Avista says power has been restored to the South Hill.
If power is still out at your home you can report the outage HERE.
Its still not clear what caused the outage.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 17,000 are without power on South Hill.
Avista Utilities reports the cause of the outages as 'equipment failure' and says they have crews on the way now.
Mullan Road