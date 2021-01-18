SPOKANE, Wash- Avista says after six days of around-the-clock work, power should be restored for all customers in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene by Monday evening. Some areas in Kellogg, Idaho may take longer.
A windstorm last Wednesday knocked out power to more than 70,000 homes and businesses across eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Avista said as of 10:00 A.M. Monday, approximately 96% of customers have been restored.
The remaining 2,790 number of customer outages are primarily in Spokane, Wash., Coeur d’Alene, Id., and Kellogg, Id.
Avista said it remains fully staffed, with 60 line crews, 43 contract crews, 19 vegetation management crews, and 22 mutual aid crews from utilities outside the area, for a total of over 460 people working directly on outage restoration.
Outage status and estimated restoration times are available on the outage map located at myavista.com/outage.
