SPOKANE, Wash. - After an October storm brought snow and power outages to the Spokane area, some could continue feeling the effects for several days.
According to Avista Utilities, at one time there were 32,234 customers without power. Due to the nature of the storm and the restoration process, some of those customers may be without power for two or more days.
Avista has scheduled a press conference at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 9 to give an update on the restoration process.
