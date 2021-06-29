SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Avista is planning for rolling power outages to help conserve power during the hot temperatures.
"Tuesday’s outages are a protective measure intended to minimize the customer impact, alleviate strain on the electric system and prevent extensive damage to the system that could result in prolonged outages," Avista said in an update.
People who experienced outages Monday should expect them on Tuesday. The outages will be targeted from noon to 8 p.m. and are expected to be about an hour each. Come customers might experience more than one outage with no less than an hour in between.
Customers can expect a notification sometime Tuesday morning, prior to the outage.
HOW CUSTOMERS CAN HELP:
- Conserve electricity use from 1-8 p.m. through July 2
- Cool your home overnight, outside 1-8 p.m.
- Reduce the use of heat producing appliances (dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers)
- Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day
- Use small electric appliances or a microwave for cooking
- Use a box fan to cool when possible
- Use an outdoor BBQ
- Replace air conditioning filters and make sure central air units are clear of debris
If you need support during this time, you're asked to call 211 or visit here for Washington, or here for Idaho.