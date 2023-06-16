MOSCOW, Idaho — The 364 Avista customers in Moscow will have two planned power outages.
These outages will be on June 22 starting at 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. of June 23, which will impact customers north of A Street and between Farm Road and Peterson Road.
The second outage will be on the same day at the same time but will affect customers located north of Palouse River Drive, south of Walenta Drive, and from Borah Avenue east to Lenter Street.
The customer who will be impacted will be notified by Avista.
Traffic control will be in place as intermittent lane closures will occur at the intersection of A Street and Baker Street and Palouse River Drive near Conestoga Drive.
Contract crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area. Avista is continually updating equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.