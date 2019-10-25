UPDATE ON OCT. 25 AT 4:57 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. -Avista service has been restored to customers on Spokane's South Hill.
At one point, more than 3,149 home and businesses were without power.
The official cause of the outage remains under investigation but the National Weather Service shared a photo of a tree in the area that snapped as a result of gusty winds.
Update 3:06 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of Avista customers on Spokane's South Hill without power has dropped from 3,149 to 867.
According to Avista Utilities, crews are currently working on restoring power to the remaining customers.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista customers are currently without power on Spokane's South Hill.
The outage was reported just after 2:00 pm on Friday, October 25. Power is expected to be restored by 5:00 pm.
The cause of the outage, which is impacting 3,149 Avista customers, is under investigation.
The National Weather Service shared a photo of a large tree that came down on the South Hill as a result of gusty winds with the warning that further power outages could be possible.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
