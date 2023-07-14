SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has recently signed an agreement with Pine Creek RNG to purchase renewable natural gas (RNG) to be produced at the Bayview Landfill in Elberta, Utah.
RNG is derived from organic waste streams that would other otherwise release methane to the environment as they decompose. These sources include landfills, wastewater treatment plants and food waste.
RNG is produced by capturing methane that would escape to the atmosphere and purify it to make it similar to conventional natural gas.
The Bayview Landfill project is expected to begin production in early 2024 with an expected output of 1.6 million therms annually.
“These RNG projects help Avista meet our aspirational goals to reduce natural gas emissions 30% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral in our natural gas operations by 2045,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s chief strategy and clean energy officer. “Additionally, legislative changes have laid the groundwork for utilities, such as Avista, to enter the RNG market as developers, long-term buyers and long-term partners to help grow and mature the RNG market in North America.”
Avista has contracted other Pine Creek projects including the Horn Rapid Landfill owned by the City of Richland and Lamb Weston's potato plant in Richland. Construction for both projects is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 which will produce 2.5 million therms of RNG annually.
The total output of the Pine Creek project contracted with Avista is an expected 6.7 million therms annually which is equivalent to the natural gas used by approximately 95,096 Oregon homes.