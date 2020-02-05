SPOKANE, Wash. - Many Avista customers have reached out to KHQ in recent weeks about high power bills and concerns that smart meters may be driving up their energy costs.
Avista Director of Electrical Engineering Josh DiLuciano said the higher bills are probably from a different, familiar culprit. "When it's colder outside, it takes more energy to keep your house at the same temperature. It's like the cruise control on a car," DiLuciano said. "If I'm on a flat road and I set it at 60, I only use this much gas. If I start going up a hill, it's going to use more gas to do the same amount of work. Houses are the same way."
He said dropping the thermostat's temperature by a few degrees during the winter won't completely change the fact that heaters are working hard to make homes warmer than the temperature outside. DiLuciano said the main role smart meters play is to give Avista customers more information about how they're using energy. "They don't record more usage or less usage. They just give us more data that's timely for our customers," DiLuciano said. "They don't consume more energy when they're recording. It just really gives us more timely information."
Avista said the smart meters help the company track where that higher energy usage is coming from in a home. The meters send them usage data three times a day. They said higher power bills could be caused by many different factors, including heaters, appliances, leaving the lights on longer due to shorter winter days and leaks under windows or doors that are releasing warm air.
Homeowners with questions about Avista's smart meters and their power bills can contact the company at 1-800-227-9187. Customers can also ask questions directly during Avista's smart meter telephone town hall. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 6.
Information on how to opt out of a smart meter entirely is available here.
