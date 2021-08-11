SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane area is expecting to see triple digit temperatures return in the upcoming days. For those worried about staying cool, Avista and Spokane Transit want to help.
Starting Wednesday, anyone in the regional transit service area can request door-to-door transit service to and from Spokane's cooling centers.
Here's a map of STA's service area:
The service is free and will continue through Saturday.
Riders need to call at least 2 hours in advance to secure their ride. Requests must be made both to and from the centers.
Here's the number: (509) 328-1552