If you're looking for a safe COVID friendly event on New Year's Eve, Avista Stadium and the Spokane Indians have you covered with a drive-in fireworks display. 

According to a press release from the Spokane Indians, four separate fireworks displays will be offered across the Spokane area starting at 9:00 p.m.

The four locations include:

  • Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North)
  • Ferris High School (South)
  • Avista Stadium (Central)
  • Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium (Valley)

Parking lots for the location open at 7:30 p.m. 

KHQ is the media partner for this event. 

