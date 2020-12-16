If you're looking for a safe COVID friendly event on New Year's Eve, Avista Stadium and the Spokane Indians have you covered with a drive-in fireworks display.
According to a press release from the Spokane Indians, four separate fireworks displays will be offered across the Spokane area starting at 9:00 p.m.
The four locations include:
- Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North)
- Ferris High School (South)
- Avista Stadium (Central)
- Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium (Valley)
Parking lots for the location open at 7:30 p.m.
KHQ is the media partner for this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.