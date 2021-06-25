Avista is making temporary changes to power line operations in Washington and Idaho during dry summer conditions and increasing wildfire danger.
Avista calls it "operational approach dry-land mode," and the goal is to decrease the potential for starting a fire when re-energizing a power line.
In most cases, Avista says, power lines in rural or forested areas are normally re-energized automatically. However during these dry and potentially dangerous conditions, Avista's line personnel will physically patrol an outage area before a line is placed into service.
They say this could require more time to restore service, but decreases the potential fire danger.
Avista says they will return the distribution system back to normal when weather permits and fire danger decreases.