SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law.
The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership of the 222 MW generating capacity of the plant that is currently owned by Avista, along with its related interest in the plant, plant equipment, rights and obligations.
"Avista has been in Montana for decades and will be in Montana long after its exit from Colstrip is completed; thus, it was important to us that any agreement regarding Colstrip address the needs of Montanans in addition to the needs of our customers and the interests of the states we serve, said Jason Thackston, Avista’s senior vice president. "It is indicative of our commitment to Montana that we have previously committed to contribute $3 million for the betterment of the Colstrip community’s future."
While the move keeps Avista in compliance with Washington state law, the utility said the move is also rooted in economics for its customers.
Analysis by Avista showed that Colstrip would no longer be economical for its customers in Washington and Idaho after 2025.
"This agreement furthers our objective of providing reliable, affordable energy to our customers, while also ensuring that we are able to comply with the law," said Thackston.
Under the agreement, Avista will still keep its remediation obligations and enters into a vote sharing agreement with NorthWestern to retain voting rights for any decision that might be made with respect to remediation activities.
The agreement also maintains Avista's rights in the Colstrip transmission system, meaning the utility will keep the ability to leverage capacity on that system for future renewables projects.
"The ability to utilize the Colstrip transmission system for future renewables projects in Montana will be an important tool as we move towards our clean energy goals," said Thackston. "Preserving that capacity was another important objective for us in discussions regarding our exit from Colstrip."