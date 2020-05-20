SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities is warning its customers of scammers out on the prowl in the region.
According to Avista, scammers target both residential and commercial utility customers.
"They've figured out ways to duplicate or 'spoof' our logo and contact information, perfected their impersonation skills and are becoming increasingly convincing. The good news is that there are tell-tale signs of a scam attempt."
Scammers will often threaten immediate disconnection of services, ask for payment via prepaid cash cards and show up on customers' doorsteps demanding attention to a past due bill or entry into a home or building.
Avista is urging customers to be vigilant in protecting themselves from these scams and reminds them that if something sounds odd, it probably is.
Customers can call Avista at (800)227-9187 or visit their website at myavista.com to verity the status of their accounts, get answers to questions or learn about payment and assistance options.
Avista also has more information on specific types of common scams to look out for HERE.
