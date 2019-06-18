Avista says scammers are continuing to target its utility customers and threaten them while impersonating the company.
"Bad guys continue trying to scam utility customers, impersonating Avista with a scare tactic of immediate disconnect if you don't pay them via a pre-paid card," Avista said in a tweet.
Bad guys continue trying to scam utility customers, impersonating Avista with a scare tactic of immediate disconnect if you don't pay them via a pre-paid card. If you receive a call like this, hang up and call us at 800-227-9187 to verify it was a scam. Also call crime check. pic.twitter.com/5BqPZNOvUu— Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) June 18, 2019
Avista recommends folks who receive calls like this to hang up and call 800-227-9187 to verify it was a scam.
The utility company also suggests calling Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Avista says this has been a common scam, as spoofing technology enables to spam callers to show the call is coming from their number. They warn customers to be suspicious if the calls come from an area code, but they also can come from an 800 number.
The scam callers in the past often use high-pressure tactics to say your power will be disconnected immediately if no payment is made, requesting direct transferring of funds electronically sometimes through money wiring or pre-paid cards.
Avista has also warned customers of potential email and door-to-door scams in the past.
They offer the following red flags to look out for:
• Some scammers have duplicated Avista’s automated phone greeting, so when customers return a call to the phone number provided by the scammer, it sounds like a legitimate Avista phone number. Some of these criminals also use caller ID spoofing to replicate Avista’s customer service number.
• The scammer instructs you to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card – widely available at retail stores – then call him or her back to supposedly make a utility payment. Avista never asks for or requires a purchase of pre-paid debit card to avoid disconnection.
• The scammer asks you for the pre-paid card's receipt number and PIN, which grants instant access to the card's funds.
• The scammer becomes angry and says your account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn't made - usually within an hour.