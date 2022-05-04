Avista Logo Re-Sized

ELK CITY, Idaho - On May 3 around 6:30 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a missing Avista worker in the American River area. Idaho County deputies, and Avista co-workers, starting looking for 56-year-old Kevin Vopat, who hadn't been seen since noon.

Deputies searches the area and when there was a break in weather, launched a drone to help with the search. Vopat was located around 3:30 a.m. and while he appeared to be experiencing the start of hypothermia, he was otherwise in good health.

