Spokane Police are investigating after a body was discovered and pulled from the Spokane River Tuesday morning.
The body was pulled west of the Post Street Bridge.
Avista workers were clearing a grate near the Spokane Falls when they discovered the body and alerted police.
Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner are responding to the scene.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
