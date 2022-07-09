DEER PARK, Wash. - Power for just under 2.050 Avista customers north of Spokane were out of power for a time on Saturday, July 9. The cause is not yet determined.
By 7:30 p.m., Avista Utilities had power restored to the area.
Last updated on July 9 at 7:40 p.m.
The cause of the outages is under investigation, but power is expected to be restored between 9 and 10 p.m.
To report an outage or check on the status of one, you can visit Avista's website or call 800-227-9187.