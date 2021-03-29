SPOKANE, Wash - Avista Utilities expects that many of their customers that are still without power will have it restored by noon today, Monday, March 29.
Those that live in the hardest-hit areas including Coeur d’Alene, St. Maries and Grangeville, Idaho, are expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m.
Avista reports that approximately 18,600 customers were without power at the height of Sunday's windstorm, with around 3,500 still waiting for their lights to come back on.
Read Avista's full statement below: