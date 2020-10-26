SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Avista, service crews have finished restoring all power after the historic Friday snowstorm.
Avista said the majority of outages were caused by wet snow that weighed on branches, causing trees and tree limbs to fall on power lines.
“We want to thank our customers for their patience and support as we understand how challenging it can be to go without power,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “We are extremely proud of our employees and contract crews and the extraordinary efforts they put into restoring service to our customers under very cold conditions.”
At the peak of the storm, 22,000 customers were without power.
Avista said if you are still without power, your home might have sustained damage which will require the services of an electrician. The mast that is possibly damaged is usually located on the roof.
