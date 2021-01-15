It's been more than 48 hours since Wednesday's windstorm and for those still without power, it could another 48 hours until the lights come back on, according to the latest estimates from Avista.
As of Friday at 4:00 pm, there were still more than 22,000 Avista customers without power.
At the peak of the outages, approximately 70,000 Avista customers lost power.
Check the latest numbers here.
Avista says all of their available resources are working, including more than 60 line crews, but they've also brought in 30 contract crews into the area. In total, more than 400 people are working to get the lights and the heat back on for everyone.
Calmer weather on Friday helped the restoration process, but the company says the remaining repairs will be time-consuming with hundreds of poles and an estimated 151 miles of wire to fix.
For those still in the dark, Avista held a drive-thru resource fair on Friday at Sacajawea Middle School, offering charging stations for cell phones and laptops, along with flashlights and plastic window insulation to help keep homes as warm as they can.
"You don't know what the impacts are going to be so you have to make sure there are people who are ready to talk to cities, talk to neighborhood councils, talk to folks who are on the ground and ask what do you need and how do we help," Avista's Vice President of Community and Economic Vitality Latisha Hill said while discussing the company's preparation for events like Wednesday's windstorm. "We just want to make sure people know that we care, we're out there and we're trying to work as fast as we can."
While Hill and other from Avista and Verizon focused on the community outreach response to the outages, on the operation side of things they latest estimated times for restoration still indicate the Spokane area will have the lights back on by Sunday evening.
The Coeur d'Alene area is looking at Saturday night for restoration.
