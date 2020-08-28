SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., There is an active SWAT situation involving a potentially armed suspect at a home at Bates and 27th.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office tells KHQ it began with a crash near the area shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. One driver reportedly ran away from the scene and started running through a neighborhood on Bates. A caller told deputies the man tried to break into several homes and garages.
SCSO said the man ultimately found an empty home with an unlocked door and barricaded himself inside. Deputies got in touch with the homeowner, who confirmed no one should be at the home and gave law enforcement permission to enter.
Officers are still trying to get the suspect to peacefully surrender. Drivers should avoid the area of Bates and 27th until further notice.
KHQ will have a live report on the situation tonight at 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.