Watch again

Studies show back to school shopping costs are trending higher this year, and back to school shopping scams are in full force.

This year’s Huntington Backpack Index report says parents of students in elementary, middle and high school can expect to pay more than $1,000 on average in back to school costs. Those costs are so high because the report incorporates the cost of laptops and tablets students need to complete their assignments. The Better Business Bureau has advice on how to avoid scams while scoring deals online.

The BBB says shoppers using online marketplaces like Craigslist or Facebook to find deals should use PayPal for safe payments. Experts remind shoppers to never meet with a seller alone to get an item.

The BBB says it can be tempting to take a chance on an unknown website if it has the right item at the right price. They say it can be risky to gamble on an unfamiliar site, and to thoroughly investigate it before making a purchase to ensure its credibility. Experts advise checking for things like credible user reviews.

The BBB says to be cautious when giving personal information to websites. It’s one thing if a site asks for an email address in exchange for a coupon, but experts say sites that offer better back to school deals in exchange for personal information about family members or children should set off shoppers’ alarms.

More back to school shopping advice from the BBB is available here.