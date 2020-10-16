Award-winning 9-foot spider decoration 'Fluffy' stolen early Friday morning
Tyler Henthorne

SPOKANE, Wash. - A giant, 9-foot spider decoration, known as "Fluffy" was stolen early Friday morning, according to the homeowner Tyler Henthorne, who said Fluffy is a neighborhood favorite by local families and kids. 

Henthorne said Fluffy was last year's Staff Pick for Best Yard Spider in the Inlander Best of the Inlander Northwest 2020 and a town favorite. 

"We were in the process of decorating as one of the very few homes offering a socially distanced Halloween Experiences for kids and families," Henthorne said. "Our home will be a place where eager costumed kids can get treats delivered through Spokane’s longest Candy Chute, walk by spooky digital displays and creepy scenes, all while enjoying one of only a handful of safe experiences this Halloween."

Henthorne is asking you to be vigilant and notify the police so Fluffy can get home safely. 

