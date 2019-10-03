A World War II-era plane with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at the Hartford airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday, killing seven of them.
Three months ago, the B-17 Flying Fortress was among multiple warbirds that made a stop in Spokane for the Wings of Freedom Tour.
The B-17 was available for walk-through tours and even flight experiences during its stop in Spokane. KHQ Reporter Kevin Kim was at the Spokane International Airport for coverage during the event, and was able to tour the B-17.
"Damn. This vintage B-17 bomber was just in Spokane a few months ago, when the ‘Wings of Freedom Tour’ made its stop in the Inland NW," Kevin said. "Maintenance workers were checking the plane when we were there all morning. Keeping the victims and tour workers in prayers/thoughts."
The plane was one of the last flyable B-17 Bombers in the world.
The four-engine, propeller-driven B-17 bomber struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance building at Bradley International Airport as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the plane was painted to honor the "Nine O Nine," which flew 140 missions and never had a mechanical abort or came home with an injured crew member.
The plane was owned by the Collings Foundation, which issued a statement following the fatal crash:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley.
The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."
