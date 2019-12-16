Babies at Pittsburgh hospital dressed up as Yoda for the holidays
The cuteness is strong with these babies.
Like Star Wars fans waiting for "Rise of Skywalker" to open, babies at a Pittsburgh hospital are lined up and ready for the latest "Star wars" film.
Staff dressed the newborns up at UPMC Magee Hospital in special Santa hats that have big green ears like Yoda.
A nurse crocheted the Christmas Jedi hats. As Yoda would say, adorable, they are.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.