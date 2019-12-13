Baby Denarius made quite an entry into the world on Thursday, Dec. 12
According to HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Illinois, Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville welcomed a baby boy into the world at exactly 12:12 a.m. on 12-12 in the Women and Infants Center.
On Thursday, the final full moon of the decade occurred as well.
Baby Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and the hospital says they are doing wonderfully.
"He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence," a hospital spokesperson said.
Fisher didn't initially notice the time-date coincidence until the nursing staff realized while noting the birth information upon the delivery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.