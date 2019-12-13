Baby born on 12-12 at 12:12 during last full moon
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Baby Denarius made quite an entry into the world on Thursday, Dec. 12

According to HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Illinois, Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville welcomed a baby boy into the world at exactly 12:12 a.m. on 12-12 in the Women and Infants Center.

On Thursday, the final full moon of the decade occurred as well.

Baby Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and the hospital says they are doing wonderfully.

"He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence," a hospital spokesperson said.

Fisher didn't initially notice the time-date coincidence until the nursing staff realized while noting the birth information upon the delivery.

