Light snow tapers off by mid-morning, but with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20's roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy throughout the day. Please be careful!
 
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20's.
 
Our next round of snow is set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with moderate to heavy snowfall expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. 
Early indications are showing with Thursday's storm we could see 2-4" of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 4-6" and 3-4" for the Palouse. Increased additional snowfall totals are expected from Spokane to the Palouse. A narrow heavy band of snow is likely to set up in this area during afternoon hours and slowly sag southeast. Local snowfall rates could exceed 1" per hour.  
There are a series of storms set to deliver bouts of snow through the end of the week and weekend and we will continue to fine tune the details as forecast models come into better agreement.  
 
 
 

