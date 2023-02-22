Arctic air is bringing cold and blustery conditions through Friday, with the National Weather Service issuing a "wind chill advisory in place through Friday morning.  Northeasterly winds will be at their strongest through the Purcell Trench, gusting 35-45 mph for places like Sandpoint and Coeur d' Alene.  Daytime highs dropping into the teens and low 20's, with overnight lows in the single digits and wind chill factors that will likely fall to 5° to 20° below zero, with Thursday and Friday mornings being the coldest.  The cold air will also drive in drier conditions to wrap up the week. 
 
This arctic blast is short lived, with highs heading back into the 30's and 40's for the weekend and the chance for scattered snow showers by the second half of the weekend.   
 

