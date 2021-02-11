Today we are experiencing the coldest temperatures we have seen all season! Wind chill values across the Inland Northwest will have us feeling like we are sitting below zero. Breezy conditions with gusts around 25mph will help drop that feels like temperature. That means bundle up and stay inside if possible! If you do need to be outdoors no skin should be exposed.
The other part of the weather story today is going to be the snow impacting areas to the south of us. Southeast Washington and the Lewiston area can expect to see impacts as we move into the afternoon hours. That area of low pressure drawing in the snow will also be hitting along the coast from the Seattle/Tacoma area all the way down to Portland. Please keep that in mind if you do have travel plans.
Tomorrow is set to be just as cold as what we are seeing out there today. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place from 1AM to 11AM. These dangerously cold wind chill temperatures can cause frostbite as quickly as a half hour. So stay inside, crank up the heat, turn on the space heater do what you have to do in order to stay warm and comfortable!
