"Baby Shark" is coming to Netflix

A YouTube sensation is swimming its way to even more screens.
The catchy children's song "Baby Shark" has taken the internet by storm and now it's coming to Netflix.
South Korean company Pinkfong is partnering with the media giant to release short kid-friendly "Baby Shark" videos this year.
The K-Pop creators behind the viral tune are also planning a cartoon series and a musical in North America this year.
The infectious jingle about a family of sharks is one of the most watched videos on YouTube.
It also reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks running this month.