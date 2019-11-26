Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&