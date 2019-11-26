SPOKANE, Wash. - I do-do-do-do-do-do apologize for getting this song stuck in your head in advance, but I'm sure there's lots of Inland Northwest kiddos that will be excited about this one.
The Baby Shark Live! Tour is coming to Spokane for a show at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 6 p.m. Tickets went on sale last Friday, Nov. 22, and are available through TicketsWest outlets ranging from $29.50-58.50.
"The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, ‘Baby Shark’," a description reads. "This one of a kind concert experience will delight fans of all ages as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!"
The viral video is the fifth-most watched YouTube video in history, recently surpassing 4 billion views.
