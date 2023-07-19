SANDPOINT, Idaho - A GoFundMe has been started to help cover funeral costs for the three killed in a collision with a train on Saturday, with remaining donations to benefit the surviving fourth family member—a baby girl.
On July 15, the Shubin family was driving in east on Selle Road in Sandpoint when investigators say the driver failed to yield to an oncoming freight train. Their Subaru was struck at the crossing near Boyer Road and was pushed off the tracks and overturned.
Three members of the family, 37-year-old Mickey Shubin, 31-year-old Akasha Shubin, and their son, Jonathan Shubin, died in the accident. Their infant daughter, Charlotte Lynn, was found alive at the scene and airlifted to hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. No further information about the incident or the baby's condition is available at this time.
In addition to funeral costs, the GoFundMe, started by Mickey's brother, Matthew, will help cover Charlotte Lynn's medical costs, as well as any attorney fees from transferring her custody of care.
If you'd like to help, visit the donation page HERE.