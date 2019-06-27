Evelyn Woods is not even five months old, but she's seen more of the United States than most of us probably ever will.
She landed in Alaska with her parents Friday, officially checking off all 50 states from her list.
An official says she is the youngest person to have visited all 50 states.
Evelyn's parents, Jenna and Ryan woods, wanted family across the U.S. to meet their daughter, so they bought an RV and hit the road.
They say that if Evelyn was like other babies, they couldn't have reached their goal.
According to an Instagram page documenting the journey, Evelyn's stops in the Northwest included Walla Walla (Wash.), McCall (Idaho), Billings (Mont.) and Portland (Ore.),
Even though the family has seen all 50 states, they feel like there is still more to see.
The Woods are already planning their next cross-country road trip where they hope to spend more time in each state.