From the hit Disney+ show "The Mandalorian," to plush toys set to debut in May, to a mural in Oklahoma, the Baby Yoda craze is now headed for Build-a-Bear Workshop.
A prototype of the new plush figure was unveiled at a conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 14.
Like most toy companies, Build-a-Bear was left in the dark about the surprise character. So it had to work quickly to create a product based on the child in order to meet the growing demand.
The plush is expected to be available in the coming months.
