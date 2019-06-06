SPOKANE, Wash. - A babysitter has been arrested after a 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital with "significant and unexplained injuries."
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse on Wednesday, June 5. The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital where officers and detectives conducted an initial investigation.
They believed the victim had been in the care of a babysitter. Felisha Brownlow, 22, was later contacted at her home and agreed to speak with investigators. Detectives also got a search warrant for the victim's home to collect evidence.
Probable cause was established to arrest Brownlow and she was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree assault of a child.
Police say Brownlow had been hired by the victim's mother from a social media site offering baby-sitting services. Brownlow had provided a resume and her references were checked.
Even though the victim's mother did her best to vet the potential babysitter, the Spokane Police Department recommends using a licensed child care provider when searching for child care services.